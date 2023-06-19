IGP, Rivers Police Command hailed for crushing criminal gang who killed NPC Federal Commissioner

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following the crushing of a notorious criminal gang comprising three kingpins who had been operating in Isiodu Forest in Emohua axis of the East/West road in Rivers state, who were also responsible for killing a former federal commissioner of the National Population Commission, the Chairman, Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase (IGP Rtd) has commended the Inspector General of Police, Usmsn Alkali Baba and the Rivers State Police Command.

The notorious gang was also responsible for hijacking two 18 seater buses conveying National Youth Service Corps Members who were travelling to Ondo State.

A statement quoting Arase said, “The Commission wishes to commend the Inspector General of Police for the successes recorded by the Rivers State Command especially the recent giant strides in checkmating the deadly escapades of a notorious gangster that had held the state in its juggler.

“The Commission received with happiness, the news of the crushing of a criminal gang of three operating by Isiodu Forest in the Emohua axis of the East/West road of the state and who were alleged to have killed a former Federal Commissioner of the National Population Commission and hijacked two 18 seater buses conveying National Youth Service Corps Members who were travelling to Ondo State.

“The Commission notes that this positive resurgence of strength and capacity to provide the required security of lives and property is a welcome development especially as the nation is picking up the pieces of a long drawn battle against banditry and terrorism.

Arase said the Commission will always be attracted to Police men who stand out in the performance of their duties and who put their lives on the line to ensure that Nigeria is freed of terror attacks.

He also commended the Rivers State Command and particularly the Officers who were said to have slept several days in the forest laying ambush for the deadly gang. He noted that their efforts will not go unnoticed.

“The Commission also notes the examplary Conduct of one Police Constable Nura Mande who was said to have found and returned a missing 800 United States dollars basic travelling allowance belonging to a Katsina pilgrim.

The Commission Chairman observed that Nigeria is already feeling the new direction in policing and pledged to ensure that the momentum will be sustained.

He called on Officers and men of the Force to continue to give off their best, promising that their efforts will not go unrecognised.

Recall that the PSC Chairman had reiterated the commission’s determination to not only punish Police Officers found wanting in the discharge of their duties but to commend and possibly appreciate and motivate those who have continued to show uncommon courage in the war against terror, banditry and other forms of criminality in the country.

Dr. Solomon Arase had declared on assumption of duty that there must be consequences for misconduct and benefit for exemplary behaviour.