IGP promotes 31,465 Police officers

**Congratulates AIG’s Aishatu, Olofu on National Honours

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Thursday announced the promotion of a total of Thirty-One Thousand, Four Hundred Sixty-Five (31,465) policemen as part of his manpower development policy targeted at promoting deserving police officers on the basis of competence, qualification, and length of service.

They comprise 24,991 from Sergeants to Inspectors, 194 from Corporal to Sergeant, and 6,280 from Constable to Corporal.

The IGP charged the affected officers to add more pep in promoting the lofty principles and values of modern policing and discharge their duties as expected of them in line with the provisions of the extant laws.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said

the IGP also congratulated two Assistant Inspectors-General of Police on the conferment of national honours on them.

The very senior police officers include AIG Aishatu Abubakar, who was conferred with the award of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), and AIG Olofu Tony Adejoh, who was conferred with the individual award of National Productivity Order of Merit Award (NPOM) by the National Productivity Centre, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment on the approval of the immediate past President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

“The Inspector-General of Police charges the Senior Officers to bring their experience gathered over time and the well-deserved national recognition to bear in their national policing duties,” the statement said.