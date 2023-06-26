IGP holds crucial meeting with Police officers

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, is presently interacting with Commanders of the 79 Police Mobile Force Squadrons in the country.

The meeting which is holding at the Force Headquarters, Abuja is coming on the heels of the declaration by the IGP to establish Special Intervention/Rapid Response Squads nationwide to tackle insecurity in the country

The Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, of Police, the Force Secretary and other Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, Counter Terrorism Unit, Police Special Protection Unit are also present at the meeting.