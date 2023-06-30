Igbos In Lagos: Uzodimma meets Sanwo-Olu over impasse

With a swift response and intervention as promised, Governor Hope Uzodimma visited Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, where they agreed to continue to guarantee the rights of Igbos in Lagos.

Speaking shortly after the meeting Governor Hope Uzodimma expressed optimism over the proactive response of Governor Sanwo-Olu who has guaranteed the protection and safety of Igbos in Lagos State.

Governor Uzodimma further revealed that the Lagos State Governor has set up a committee to look into their concerns which include the demolition of the Alaba market and other relative issues faced by Igbos residing and doing business in Lagos.

He, therefore, encouraged the Igbos to go back to their respective businesses without fear of molestation as he has the assurance from his brother-Governor of Lagos State that no policy will be targeted against them.

Speaking earlier during the interview, Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State assured Governor Uzodimma and the Igbo delegates, of his commitment to guaranteeing the safety of Igbos and all tribes resident in Lagos.

He urged for more collaboration between the regions and peaceful coexistence with all tribes.

Governor Uzodimma was in the company of the Deputy Speaker Federal House of Representatives and key Igbo market leaders.