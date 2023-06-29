Igbo Fest: Why FG should create tourism board – Ambassador Egbudom

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Nigeria can harness its rich cultural heritage to attract foreign direct investments through tourism, Igbo Fest Cultural Ambassador, Peter Egbudom has said.

Egbudom maintained that with the country’s dwindling economy occassioned by diminishing internal revenues, there was need for the Federal Government to explore and export its rich cultural potentials to the world.

He, therefore, urged President Bola Tinubu to create a tourism board for the purpose of harnessing “our diverse cultural heritage that has been left untapped for so many years.”

Briefing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Ambassador Egbudom disclose that in a bid to promote Nigeria’s culture, no fewer than 5,000 persons are expected to participate in an Igbo festival in the United States of America, USA.

He said the Igbo Fest, which has been going on for 28 years, is scheduled for Minnesota, U.S. in August.

According to Amb. Egbudom, “It is no longer news that Nigeria is facing the biggest economic challenges arising from diminishing internal revenues and inadequate foreign investments.

“The matter is compounded with excruciating debt burdens that have affected other sectors of the country.

“The oil and gas sector is also facing severe dislocations as it is on record that Nigeria is unable to meet its OPEC’s quota.

“With this frightening scenario, Nigeria desperately needs legitimate foreign investment through tourism potential.

“Our diverse cultural heritage has been left untapped for so many years. This rich cultural heritage can be harnessed to bring investment to Nigeria.

“Foreigners are usually excited about our cultural heritage, dressing and food. Our rich cultural heritage is an area where the federal, state, and local governments and private entities can come in and earn foreign revenues through tourism.

“With the forthcoming Igbo Fest in Minnesota, United States between August 10 and 11, 2023, Nigeria now has the opportunity to showcase our rich and diverse cultural heritage that will definitely promote tourism potential,” he added.

Egbudom, who noted that FG was not involved in the organization of the impending cultural festival, harped on the need for government at all levels in the country to “set up a tourism board and give it adequate support in order to help boost cultural tourism.”

He said his team has made the necessary plans to meet the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, so as to draw FG’s attention to the huge investment potentials in tourism.

“We have also reached out to Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo and about to do same to other South East Governors, with the aim of asking them to participate in the festival to showcase the investment potentials of their states to Nigerians and other countries in the diaspora and earn revenues in the process,” Egbudom added.