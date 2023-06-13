Igala elders endorse Ajaka for 2023 Kogi governorship

By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja—The Igala Elders Forum has endorsed Muritala Ajaka as the consensus candidate for the 2023 Kogi State governorship election.

The decision was announced by Jacob Okpanachi, the National Secretary of Kogi Conscience, at a briefing in Abuja, yesterday.

According to him, it was based on Ajaka’s acceptability, popularity, and capacity to run a successful campaign.

He said: “Kogi Conscience, under the leadership of Comrade Peter Ocheni Onuma, applaud Igala Elders Forum for reaching a historic decision on Igala consensus candidate ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Kogi state.

“At the conclusion of deliberations and after a careful assessment of the governorship candidates from Kogi East, the body endorsed the candidature of Muritala Yakubu Ajaka.

“The Igala Elders’ decision on the choice of Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka as consensus candidate was informed by his acceptability and popularity with the electorate and every segment of the society, and his capacity to strategically run a successful campaign without fear of exhausting his war chest.

“The Elders chose Muritala Yakubu Ajaka in recognition of his philanthropic spirit, political sagacity, vision for the state and refined personality.

“Furthermore, Muritala Yakubu Ajaka was unanimously adopted as consensus candidate because of his overarching presence across the state, his acceptability and popularity with men, women and youth from not only Kogi East but also from Kogi West and Central, having successfully funded campaigns in Kogi state and donating more than fifty vehicles across Kogi state to facilitate campaigns in the just concluded general elections.”