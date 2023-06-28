Igala/Bassa groups storm DHQ, protest alleged violence against people of Kogi East

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Coalition of Igala/Bassa Socio-Cultural Associations has accused a powerful politician in Kogi state of orchestrating violence against the people of Kogi East Senatorial District.

These allegations were made in a letter addressed to the Chief of Naval Staff of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The letter, co-signed by representatives of various Igala/Bassa associations including Dr Ojoachele Akor Felix (Igala Youths Leaders Assembly), Comrade Jackson Omonu James (Okakachi Igala), Benjamin Sekpe, Esq (Bassa Grand Alliance), Salifu Oguche Usman, Esq (Ane Igala Restoration Network), Comrade Onogu Collins (Igala Youths Council), Chris Ukwenya (Ujuju Agbadufu Igala), Comrade Mabe Adaji (Iko Ukola Mabe), Abubakar Danmusa (Makoji Ata Foundation), and Comrade Peters Onuma (Kogi Conscience), was submitted during a protest at the Defence Headquarters.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as “Say No to Bad Governance in Kogi,” “Enough of the Bloodshed in Kogi State,” and “Let Peace Reign,” amongst others.

The Coalition alleged that since the governor ‘s election in 2016, there has been a campaign of harassment, intimidation, and violence against political opponents and persons with divergent political views, particularly those from the Eastern Senatorial District of the state.

A leader of the protest march, Comrade Jacob Okpanachi, cited incidents during the 2019 general elections and the Kogi state gubernatorial elections, where properties of political leaders were destroyed and lives were lost.

He claimed that the violence has continued in the lead-up to the 2023 general election, with numerous incidents involving attacks on political opponents and their properties.

One such incident mentioned in the letter is the attack on Alhaji Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, a gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), whose convoy was attacked by Governor Bello’s convoy on 28th May 2023.

Additionally, the Radio Kogi, Ochaja Broadcasting station, was vandalized and looted on 2nd June 2023, allegedly for airing news about the attack on Alhaji Yakubu Murtala Ajaka.

The coalition also accused the Governor of using thugs and even military officers to perpetrate violence against the people of the Igala/Bassa Kingdom.

The group described how Navy Commander Nicholas Uchendu Akalezi led a contingent of the Nigerian Navy and operatives loyal to Governor Bello in a siege on the town of Ejule, in an incident on 21st June 2023,

The attack resulted in several casualties and the destruction of properties, including the murder of Bala Kabiru, a former supporter of Governor Bello who had recently expressed opposition to the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

They urged the Nigerian Navy and other relevant authorities to intervene and protect the people of the Igala/Bassa Kingdom from the alleged violence and ethnic cleansing perpetrated during Governor Bello’s administration.

The letter read in part, “On the account of the foregoing facts, we most respectfully pray your very exalted office as follows.

“We respectfully request that you thoroughly investigate our petition, in order to ascertain its veracity, and if found to be true, bring all persons and agencies who have participated in these horrific acts against our people to justice.

“We also request that you take all necessary constitutional steps to protect our people and secure their right to political participation.”

The group further sought for intervention and protection for the people of the Igala/Bassa Kingdom from the Nigerian Navy and other relevant authorities.

They stressed that the people of Igala/Bassa have suffered greatly under Governor Bello, primarily due to their larger population size and political influence within the state.

“Our people have suffered greatly under Alhaji Yahaya Bello’s governance, which has been characterized by sheer brutality and high-handedness.

“Despite this, we held out hope that his re-election for a second and final term in 2019 would bring about a more peaceful and civil political environment for our people,” Okpanachi stated.

The protesters called for immediate action from the federal government and relevant agencies, seeking thorough investigation and justice for those involved in the alleged acts of violence.

They also asked for constitutional measures to protect their people and guarantee their right to political participation.