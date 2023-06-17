IG deploys promoted DIGs, Mba, Ciroma, 17 AIGs to departments, formations

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the redeployment of DIG Hafiz M. Inuwa, to head the Department of Logistics and Supply, and the posting of the recently promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, DIG Bala Ciroma, and DIG Emeka Frank Mba to head the Department of Training and Development and the Department of Research and Planning respectively.

With the recent elevation, DIG Ciroma has become the supervising DIG for the Northeast, while DIG Mba assumes a supervisory role over the South-East Geo political zone.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said, “Similarly, the IGP approved the posting/redeployment of seventeen (17) Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to various commands and formations.

They include AIG Zone 10 Sokoto, AIG Abubakar Lawal, AIG Zone 15 Maiduguri, AIG Abdul Umar, AIG Zone 7 Abuja, AIG Williams Adebowale, AIG Armament FHQ Abuja, AIG Shettima Zanna, AIG Zone 17 Akure, AIG Ebong Eyibio Ebong, AIG Maritime Lagos, AIG Adepoju Ayinde Ilori and AIG FCID Annex Kaduna, AIG Okon Okon Effiong.

Others are AIG Zone 9 Umuahia, AIG Echeng Eworo Echeng, Commandant Staff College Jos, AIG Susan Ukpanukiema Horsefall, AIG DFA FHQ Abuja, AIG Bankole Lanre Sikiru, AIG Zone 11 Osogbo, AIG Oladimeji Yomi Olanrewaju, AIG FEDOPS FHQ Abuja, AIG Odama Paul Ojeka.

Also redeployed are AIG Forensic, AIG Shehu Gwarzo, AIG R&P, FHQ Abuja, AIG Yekini Adio Ayoku, AIG FCID Alagbon Lagos, AIG Yahaya S. Abubakar, AIG Zone 1 Kano, AIG Umar M. Sanda, AIG CTU FHQ Abuja, AIG Ede Ayuba

“The Inspector-General of Police has, therefore, charged the Senior Police Officers to continue to entrench professionalism and respect for rights of citizens in their new places of assignment.

“He equally tasked them to pursue the task of ensuring public safety and security in their AORs with renewed vigour.

“The posting is with immediate effect.”