Ife Olowu breathes life into art through Augmented Reality

By Osa Amadi

Lagos-based visual artist, Ifeoluwa Oluwaseun Olowu, is making waves in the art world with his innovative use of Augmented Reality (AR) technology.

His new collection, “Coloured Reality,” showcases his ability to bring his artwork to life, making it a global sensation.

Ifeoluwa’s journey in art began at a young age. His passion for art was sparked by the cartoons, movies, and comic books he read as a child. He pursued his love for art at Yaba College of Technology, where he received his early education. He later attended the University of Lagos, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Visual Arts with a focus on painting.

Throughout his career, Ifeoluwa’s style has evolved from a combination of drawing, painting, and design to an expressionist technique that is both visually striking and engaging. However, it was his fascination with Augmented Reality that led him to develop his signature technique.

Ifeoluwa’s use of AR technology to bring his artwork to life has garnered global and media attention. His first collection, “Colored Reality,” is a perfect example of his innovative approach to art. His paintings come to life in real-time, providing an immersive experience that blurs the lines between the real and the virtual by incorporating AR technology into his work.

This has created a truly unique experience for his audience and has also challenged the traditional notions of what art is and can be.

The “Coloured Reality” Artworks is currently in more than 5 countries across the world. The artist is also working on a new collection for his solo and group exhibition in the United Kingdom, France, and Mexico.