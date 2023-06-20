If I see lapses in your office, you are leaving next minute, Nwifuru warns new appointees

Nwifuru

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, Tuesday warned the newly sworn-in government officials of his administration to be diligent with their assignments adding that “If I see lapses in your office, you are leaving the next minute and I can never call you back.”

“As you all know, this is a call to serve, while I congratulate you, I implore you to take your duties seriously and I say it clearly, the appointments are not for political patronage.”

Thirty five newly appointed Commissioners in Ebonyi State were sworn- in by the Governor of the State.

The Governor also swore in Chief of Staff, Professor Emmanuel Echiegu and Deputy Chief of Staff, Engineer Timothy Nwachi.

Senior Assistants , Special Assistants and Personal Assistants.

Addressing the appointees, Governor Francis Nwifuru

enjoined them to join hands with him to transform the State.

While noting that the appointments were not political patronage, Governor Nwifuru warned that his administration will not tolerate indolence.

“Our State is very charged waiting for our leadership style and we must show them what we have for them and show them that we have the capacity to deliver.”

The Governor while thanking Ebonyians for their patience with his administration, assured that he would hit the ground running to deliver on his campaign promises.

“We are grateful to Ebonyians for their patience especially when it comes to environment and by the grace of God we will deliver.”

On-behalf of the appointees, the Chief of Staff, Professor Emmanuel Echiegu thanked the Governor for finding them worthy to serve and assured that they would work hard to justify the confidence reposed in them.