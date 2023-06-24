Identify, punish corrupt past political leaders, Niger Delta Youths tell Tinubu

President Tinubu

By Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

NIGER Delta Youth Council of Nigeria, NDYCN, has told President Bola Tinubu to place a tab on past political leaders and identify those who were corrupt for appropriate disciplinary actions.

It also urged the President to re-energize the anti-graft agencies in the country to enable them to function effectively in their duty of eradicating corruption.

NDYCN, in a statement by its National President, Comrade Blessing Adogbeji, stressed the need for the President not to allow anybody, particularly former ministers and governors, irrespective of political affiliation, to escape punishment if found culpable in corruption cases.

He, however, emphasized that legitimacy be deployed to fight corruption, saying that the approach to eradicating corruption in the country must be just.

Describing corruption as a crime against the common will of Nigerians, advised Tinubu against embarking on selective probing of public office holders found wanting before or during his administration.

He noted that while some of the former ministers and governors have good records of accountability and transparency, others were found to be steep in massive looting and bad leadership.

He said: “Some of them never followed due process and most of their activities are enmeshed in corruption, secrecy and lack decorum for good governance.”

He called on Nigerians to be vigilant about the movements of suspected corrupt public officials who may want to escape the law.