Id-el-Kabir: We’re ready for ‘Kauraye’,  trouble makers – Katsina Police

…assures of tight security

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command has drawn the attention of mischief makers, social miscreants, popularly known as “KAURAYE”, and other hoodlums; warning them to desist from fomenting trouble before, during, and after the Sallah festivities starting tomorrow.

The Katsina Police Command also noted that it is in partnership with other security agencies and fully prepared to deal decisively with any troublemaker, ensuring the security and safety of the lives and property of the inhabitants of the state.

The spokesman of the command, ASP Sadiq Abubakar conveyed the warning on behalf of the Katsina Police Commissioner, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa.

Against this backdrop, the command urged parents and guardians to ensure that they play their parts in ensuring that their children/wards avoid substance abuse and other form of anti-social activities during and after the festivities.

In the same vein, the Command admonished the good people of the State to always make available to the command and other security agencies useful and timely information on suspected criminal activities for prompt response to help ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebration.

However, in case of emergencies, the Katsina Police Command said it can be reached on these phone lines: 08156977777, 09053872247 and 08075391255.

The Katsina Police Commissioner, on behalf of officers and men of the Command, used the opportunity to wish Muslim faithfuls in the state a happy Eid-el Kabir Sallah celebration.