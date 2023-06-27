Ibrahim felicitates Olu Epe on Eid-el-Kabir, harps on spiritual growth

By Adesina Wahab

The President, Epe Ogunmodede Club, Barrister Omodele Ibrahim, has congratulated the Olu Epe of Epe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Shefiu Adewale, Bamgbopa Eshilokun I, on the occasion of the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir Islamic festival.

Ibrahim, in an interview, lauded the foremost traditional ruler for ensuring religious harmony while upholding the cultural heritage and traditions that form the foundation of Epe community.

The President of Epe Ogunmodede Club, an esteemed organization comprising accomplished Epe sons, extolled the Olu Epe for his exemplary leadership, unwavering dedication, and commitment to the well-being of the people.

He also stated that the teachings and significance of the Eid-el-Kabir festival are of paramount importance in deepening the faith and spiritual growth of individuals within the community.

“As Muslims gather to commemorate the occasion, it serves as a reminder of Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering obedience and trust in Allah’s divine plan.

“The festival emphasizes the virtues of sacrifice, humility, compassion, and sharing, urging individuals to extend a helping hand to the less fortunate and strengthen the bonds of unity among the community,” he said.

Ibrahim further affirmed the club’s commitment to the development of Epe, emphasizing their dedication to undertaking impactful programmes and projects that would propel the community forward.

He noted that the Epe Ogunmodede Club strives to create positive change by investing in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and socio-economic initiatives that would uplift the lives of residents and contribute to the overall progress and prosperity of the community.

“As Epe continues to preserve its cultural and religious heritage, the community remains steadfast in upholding the values of tolerance, harmony, and peaceful coexistence.

“The adherence to these ideals, established by the progenitors of the community, is crucial for fostering an environment where individuals from diverse backgrounds can thrive and contribute to the collective growth and development of Epe.”