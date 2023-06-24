Ibori: Francis Ewherido’s Illogicalities and fallacies

By Tony Eluemunor

I was actually tempted to write just six words as the only reply to Francis Ewherido’s article, “Pius Ewherido did not “Railroad” Ibori to jail” in the Saturday Vanguard of 17 June 2023, : “Oh, poor fellow!

Please be serious”.

Ewherido wrote: “Overtime since my brother, Senator Akpor Pius Ewherido, died, I have read and seen vain attempts and insinuations by some people to pin the travails of Chief James Ibori, the former governor of Delta State, during the President Goodluck Jonathan government on my brother.

I have always seen them as beer parlour gossips (sic) and ignored them. My dear brother is gone, why dissipate energy on an exercise that will not bring him back? Last Saturday, I saw a two-page article in Saturday Vanguard “Tinubu, Atiku, Okowa, Ribadu, Ibori: The controversies, the truth – Vanguard News (vanguardngr.com). It was

written by Tony Eluemunor”. And instead, he offered a page and a half reply. So, I didn’t write a beer parlour gossip, eeh? I wish I could say thanks for the compliments inferred and leave it at that…but…!

Ewherido attacked logic: “Senator Ewherido was mentioned and my family and my brother were portrayed in a very bad light. My first worry is why is my brother’s name coming up in an article dealing with current PDP matters? My brother left the PDP in 2010 and died in 2013″.

Pray, is Francis Ewherido saying the living shouldn’t discuss the dead? Where would that leave history? His brother was a member of the National Assembly, a Deputy Speaker of the Delta state House of Assembly. Why can’t the actions of such a highly placed public official, whether living or dead, be discussed? Is late Gen.Sani Abacha not being discussed in Nigeria? Or Julius Caesar?

When Francis Ewherido was gloating that his brother was treated as government “pikin”, as the Senate and the Delta state Government did all they could to save his brother’s life, did he forget that the Nigerians whose resources were spent on a public official also have the right to peer into the life of such a public official? Or does he not know that power without responsibility is the prerogative of the prostitute? Phew!

And about portraying his brother and family in a poor light, the most charitable way I will put this is that Ewherido did not comprehend he could be accusing himself of top-notch hypocrisy because in the same edition of Vanguard where he accused me of portraying his brother and family in a poor light, he laughed to scorn the person, wives and family of the Speaker, House of Representatives starting from the opening sentence of his Marriage and Family column: “Many Nigerians watched in shock and or amusement as the two wives of the new Speaker

Hon. Tajudeen Abass were shoving each other in a battle of supremacy during the swearing in of their husband…. It was not a pretty and comfortable sight…what happened was a blight”. I know that Francis Ewherido would argue that there was actually a squabble or pushing and shoving by the man’s two wives. And I ask, did his brother write a petition against Ibori or not? I never asked about rightness or wrongness.

Also, he asked why I didn’t mention late Senator Pius Ewhierido’s co-petitioner. Hey, is a writer not free to choose examples as he finds fitting for a story? Francis Ewherido chose Hon. Tajudeen Abass to illustrate his points against polygamy just as I chose late Senator

Ewherido to illustrate His Excellency, Chief James Onanefe Ibori’s magnanimity.

Francis Ewherido made a song and dance of the Air-Ambulance I said arrived at Abuja Airport to whisk his brother to Germany, saying “No Ambulance arrived Abuja from GERMANY that day”. The Nation newspaper of July 1, 2013 reported this: “Senator Pius Akpo Ewherido, died yesterday at the National Hospital in Abuja. He was 50. Delta State

Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan told our reporter that he had arranged to have the late Ewherido flown to South Africa before his death yesterday”.

I may have made a mistake about where the Air-Ambulance came from. Please, note what the newspaper added: “It was gathered that the decision to take him to South Africa followed the refusal of one reputable German hospital to have him. It was gathered that the aircraft that was to take the late senator to South Africa arrived about the same time as his death yesterday afternoon. Sources at his bedside said former Delta State Governor James Ibori called on Saturday when he learnt of the late Senator’s state”. And Ibori was in London at that time!

Francis Ewherido may ask Dr Uduaghan about Ibori’s input concerning the Air-Ambulance and taking your brother to a foreign hospital. And did I and Mr. Solo Udele, the ADC to Ibori when he was Delta state Governor, deliver Ibori’s condolence letter to the Senator Pius Ewherido’s family? My answer: Pius Ewherido died at age 50. He had a wife and children. And they formed his immediate family. So, that you did not bother to ask his widow before writing hints of a “quake” somewhere. I hope your sister-in-law is “safe”, if you know what I mean. Mr. Udele and I were not only there, he exchanged pleasantries with a former Delta state Commissioner we met at your brother’s Abuja house.

You excoriated your brother by insinuating that he picked a governorship “nomination form” to contest the PDP primaries for the 2007 election. Really? He, an Urhobo, also wanted to succeed Ibori, an Urhobo? What legacy of inordinate ethnic domination plot did you hang on Pius Ewherido? Thanks for giving journalists adequate notice of this aspect of your brother’s profile. He was totally opposed to the idea of “rotation” for the office of governor which has made peace to endure in Delta state. And he told you that Ibori asked front-runners such as the immediate past Governor of Delta state, His Excellency Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to step down? I know that Okowa, Godswill Obielum and others, not only contested that election but posted a formidable showing.

Also, if you were close to your sister-in-law and the children your brother left behind, you would have known those who have remained close to them since the Senator died. They may even tell you who they visited or who visited them as recently as Thursday 15th of June this year. So much for your brother’s family being in danger!