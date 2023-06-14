IBB university matriculates 7,192 regular students, others

By Adamu Sule

The management of Ibrahim Babadamasi Babagida University, Lapai, Niger State on Wednesday 14, matriculated 7,198 candidates out of 20,000 that applied for the both 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu disclosed this during his welcome address at the occasion of 16th University matriculation.

He said 20,000 applicants choosed the University as their first choice while only the ones that satisfied the requirements into the various programmes were admitted.

The Vice Chancellor further described the matriculation as a special one because it’s a combination of two sets of applicants.

“This happened because due to corona virus pandemic and prolonged industrial action by staffs union, academic activities of Nigerian Universities were halted for several months, resulting in a loss of a session.

“Our new college of health science building have been completed and NUC has granted approval.

All other necessary requirements for the smooth take off and smooth running of the college are in top gear.

“We have admitted first set of M.B.B.S and are among the matriculating students today “. He added

Adamu Urged students to be good ambassadors, by embracing good conduct, abide by the rules and shun indecency, secret society and examination malpractice.

In congratulating students, he advised students to foster good relationship and evade discrepancies and value differences strength and embrace diversity as a learning opportunity.

“The University is a min world. you have to recognize and accept differences of culture, ethnicity, gender, nationality, religion and academic discipline”.

Classes of programmes for the admissions are 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 JAMB UTME and DIRECT ENTRY 7,192, Part-time degree programmes in Institutes of Continue Education and E-learning ICEeL, 612, (LVTP)Long Vocational and Training programme, 156.

Highlights of the event features presentation of certificates of recognition to the students with high Cumulative Grades Points of different departments.