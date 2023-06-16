Ibadan Poly female student hacked to death; eyes plucked out

By Adeola Badru

Tragedy struck yesterday at Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa where the lifeless body of a National Diploma (ND) 2 Mass Communication student was found dead in her room with matchet cuts and her eyes plucked out.

The student, simply identified as Dasola was among those writing the ongoing first-semester examination in the school.

As of the time of filing this report, the circumstances surrounding her murder are still not known.

Vanguard gathered that late Dasola’s friend, her coursemate, who did not see her around to sit for the examination on Thursday, went to her house, around the Ile Idibo area and found her door locked from outside suggesting that no one was inside the room.

It was learnt that some of her neighbours who were her mates were perceiving a terrible odour and decided to look around and while peeping through her window, they found her body lying lifeless.

They reportedly raised an alarm which attracted attention from those around.

It was gathered that the school’s management had been alerted and hurriedly suspended the ongoing examination for a day as a sign of respect for the deceased’s soul.

However, the Eruwa Police Division has been informed and arranged for the evacuation of the corpse from the room to be deposited at the General Hospital, Eruwa, while police commenced an investigation to fish out her killers.