Ibadan-based teacher beaten to death in Lagos

file photo to depict incident

…Police arrest 3 suspects, 6 others on the run

By Evelyn Usman, LAGOS

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old teacher, Idowu Hamzat, in the Eredo area of Epe, Lagos, Saturday.

The teacher was suspected to have been lured from his base in Ibadan, Oyo State capital by his assailants. But the reason for the dastardly act could not be ascertained at press time.

The suspects, Kazeem Apena, Agbomeji Nojeem, Omobowale and others at large were alleged to have beaten Hamzat to death and thereafter, dumped the corpse in a bush in the Eredo area of Epe.

A resident of the area, who witnessed when life was being snuffed out of the victim on the night of Saturday, alerted members of a vigilante group, who contacted the Police.

A mobile telephone and an identification card on the corpse, according to a resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, assisted in tracing family members of the deceased.

The resident said: “He was beaten to death by about 10 men. Nobody knew what he did. The identification card found on him by members of the vigilante group showed he was a teacher in Ibadan.

“From the contacts in his phone, they contacted his parents. They (parents) expressed shock on hearing their son was in Epe. His parents came over the weekend. They said their son had not been to Epe before.”

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hudenyin, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects said they had been moved to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SC IID, Yaba for further investigation.