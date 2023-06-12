IAWPA urges Tinubu to set up Peace and Reconciliation Committee

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The International Association of World Peace Advocates, IAWPA, has urged President Bola Tinubu to set up a committee to reconcile Nigerians and ensure there is peace and unity across the country.

It made the call today in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

African Director of the body, Ambassador John Metchie, who said this in a statement, commended the President for signing the Electricity Act 2023 into law, saying it would contribute to rapid infrastructure development of the country.

In addition, he expressed joy that the Act is in line with the Light-Up Umueri Project, his personal initiative which has been distributing solar-powered energy to hundreds of households in the community.

He noted that with the signing into law of the Electricity Act, the President would as well sign the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) Bill into law.

Metchie issued the statement in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE) where he is scheduled for a meeting of the Global Eminent Peace Ambassadors to review decisions taken at the UN-Habitat Assembly meeting which took place last week in Nairobi Kenya.

His words:”The highly contested 2023 presidential election in Nigeria shows that the country and its people have come to a consensus that democracy is the best form of government. However, that the election witnessed unprecedented level of hate speech and threat of violence, there is need for a committee for healing and national reconciliation.

“According to data available at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), there were over 53 reported incidents of hate speeches during the 2023 general election. The hurting speeches were made by politically exposed persons including governors, lawmakers and community leaders and others. The speeches bruised a lot of individuals and groups across the country.

“For the administration of President Bola Tinubu to achieve its set objectives, all hands must be on deck to support the efforts of the President. There must be a deliberate attempt by government to carry all citizens along, irrespective of their ethnic, political and religious leanings.”

On the President’s assent to the Electricity Bill, Metchie said:” The law, which empowers states, firms and individuals to generate electricity is one of the best decisions of the federal government in recent times.The law satisfies the yearnings and aspirations of majority of Nigerians for the unbundling of some sectors of the nation’s economy, including electricity, education and police, among others.

“I am hopeful that with the prompt action of the President in signing the Electricity Act into law less than two weeks of his assumption of office, the NHFSS Bill Tinubu inherited from his predecessor, would also be assented to very soon.

“Apart from curbing the various crimes, signing the bill into law, would enable government recruit thousands of young men and women as hunters, which would help to solve the issue of acute unemployment, one of the most serious challenge facing the nation.