I would’ve been most miserable person on earth if… – Bishop Oyedepo

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, David Olaniyi Oyedepo, has posited that he would have been the most miserable man on earth if Matthew 6:33 had not been validated in his life.

Speaking during the church’s monthly leadership summit on June 3, Oyedepo urged the congregation to seek God and his kingdom as a top priority in order to plug into the wonders of the mid-year seasons.

He said, “It is a season for the manifestation of the sons of God. We are the last hope for the world. If Matthew 6:33 were not true, I would have been one of the most miserable people on earth today. Fruit gathering is for our spiritual security. It is a season of supernatural church growth.

“You can’t be a profitable steward without giving yourself a low reputation. I have never prayed for a house or a car in my life, yet I don’t lack any. Stewardship provokes the blessings of God that are irreversible”.

The cleric asked believers to plug into the wonders of this season, saying: “No one goes forward without taking steps, and we also pray for the grace to start taking appropriate steps.

“What must the church do differently to maximize the opportunity of Wonder Season?

“Enter into a covenant by sacrifice. A covenant made by sacrifice will always provoke God’s intervention. Also, define your new schedule on the prayer altar by timing it”.

While announcing June 5 to July 31 as the Season of Glory, Oyedepo said it was a season of revival fire all through the cities.