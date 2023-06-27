I won’t succumb to fraudulent activities, Ndiomu tells critics

By Fortune Eromosele

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd.), has reiterated that no amount of blackmail will force him to succumb to soiling his hands with fraudulent activities in the Amnesty Programme.

Ndioumu made this statement in Abuja, shortly after he briefed Nuhu Ribadu, the new National Security Adviser, NSA, on the activities of the PAP so far under his watch.

Ndiomu stated in clear terms that his administration is not unaware of the fact that recent media attacks from some miscreants parading themselves as ex-agitators, are being sponsored by faceless groups and individuals.

He said, “If you like blackmail me to the heavens and back, I will not succumb to fraudulent activities.

“We will ensure that we stand our ground to do what is right and just for our people, and vigorously pursue the intentions of the PAP.”

Ndiomu warned that those duly captured as PAP beneficiaries who are taking part in spreading false narratives, will be dealt with in accordance with the extant laws of the Programme.

He recalled that in the past, ex-agitators have been used as conduit pipes to siphon monies illegally from the PAP.

He thus urged contractors who have outstanding payments to follow due process in pursuing their cause, rather than spreading and sponsoring falsehood.

“We are aware that those fighting back are those who have issues with their BVNs. How can only one person be receiving monthly stipends on several accounts linked to a single BVN? There are hundreds of cases like that. That is how deadly corruption is. When you try to fight it, it fights back.

“We are aware that there are contractors who criminally connive with some staff of the PAP in the past to come up with bogus and fictitious contract sums. But my conscience will not allow me soil my hands with such fraudulent operations. It’s not going to be business as usual,” he stated.

Ndiomu had in the past discouraged ex-agitators from depending on the monthly stipends of N65,000, and look to more sustainable means of livelihood.

He said the overdependence on the stipends has introduced a culture of indolence and laziness among youths.

Part of measures to address this, was the recent launch of a Cooperative Scheme to provide a platform and means of viably engaging the ex-agitators into a more productive venture.