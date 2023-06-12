‘I won’t renew contract’, Mbappe tells PSG after Messi exit

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe has informed the club he will not sign a contract extension.

Mbappe is currently on a deal with the Ligue 1 champions until 2024, but it contains the option of extension for at least one more year.

However, according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the 24-year-old is not interested in staying at the club until 2025.

This could lead to PSG trying to offload the player with Real Madrid retaining a long-term interest.

Romano tweeted: “Kylian Mbappé has informed PSG of his decision: he’ll NOT trigger the option to extend current contract until 2025, it means that deal would expire next June 2024 — as L’Équipé called.

“PSG position: NO plan to lose Kylian for free. Sign a new deal now or he could be sold.”

Mbappe alongside Neymar have had their future at the French club in doubt after Lionel Messi left as a free agent.

Messi, who joined the club two years ago, is set to sign for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS).