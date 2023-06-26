‘I will never forget’, Gundogan bids Man City farewell as he joins Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan has sent a farewell message to Manchester City and manager, Pep Guardiola, as he completes his move to Barcelona.

The midfielder’s exit was confirmed by both clubs on Monday morning after his contract expired.

Gundogan signs for the La Liga giants after a seven-year stint at the Etihad.

In his last year with City, the German midfielder captained the team to a Trebe, and in tribute to Guardiola, he spoke highly of the manager.

“Been a total privilege and pleasure to be part of Man City for the last seven years. I would like to thank Pep.

“To have been able to play under and learn from him for so long has been something I will never forget.

“I would also like to thank all my team-mates – past and present – who have all played such a special part in making my time here so amazing. Also incredible City fans. I owe them all so much for their support. I will carry City always in my heart. Once a blue, always a blue,” Gundogan said.