I will be listening leader, cooperate with me, Abbas tells members of staff 

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen has promised to be a leader with a listening ear.

He gave the assurance to his staff in his office made of the political appointees and the bureaucrats.

While charging them to brace up and renew their energy for the task ahead, Abbas said the staff were key to his success, hence the need for them to give him the maximum support and cooperation to succeed.

The speaker spoke when he held his maiden meeting with all the members of staff in his office at the National Assembly on Tuesday, promising to run an open door policy.

“It’s my pleasure to be here with you today. This is a historic day for me, because I’m starting with the staff in my office. I thank the director for her support in the past one week, since my emergence. I also thank the Clerk to the House for his support.

“I call on you all to support me. If you support me, you’re supporting the institution, and by extension, you’re supporting the country.

“I’m a system man, but I have high expectations. I assure you that I’ll be a listening leader. My doors are open for you all. I urge you to renew your energy for the task ahead. Whenever you have an issue, come to me, and I’ll listen to you,” Abbas said.

Earlier, the Clerk to the House, Dr. Yahaya Dan-Zaria said the staff in the Speaker’s Office must cooperate for the success 10th House.

“We are all key to the Speaker’s success, so we must do everything to work together for his success,” he said.

Also, the head of the secretariat in the Speaker’s Office and director at the National Assembly, Hajiya Nana Asein congratulated the Speaker on his victory and said they were ready to work with him to achieve his mandate.

She said there were different units in the Speaker’s Office which worked harmoniously for the success of the Speaker and the institution.