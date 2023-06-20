I was victimized, suspended for speaking out — Ex-Imo female lawmaker

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Two-term Ex-female Imo lawmaker, Ngozi Obiefule, who represented the Isu state constituency in the Imo state House of Assembly, on Tuesday, linked the several suspensions she suffered in the state Assembly, to her outspokenness.

Obiefule stated this to newsmen in Owerri while recalling her experiences at the 8-year journey at the house of Assembly.

It was her view that the suspension was a tool to silence her voice.

She said among other things that; “You can recall that, I was suspended in my first year in office, and you discover that those suspended at that period are those who are outspoken. They just want to silence you. Suspension is used as a tool to victimize dissenting voices, and because you are outspoken you suffer a lot of hatred.

“I am a self-made woman and I don’t want to be intimidated. The 8th house did the job the 9th house is more interested in politicking and questing for power.

“I want to advise that the current lawmakers should make out time and attend trainings on lawmaking. Because most of the members and speakers of the 9th house were first timers and at that period they did not have enough experience. So going on trainings will help because myself was attending trainings even outside the country to empower myself.”

On the issue of 2023 Imo governorship election, she not only endorsed Governor Hope Uzodimma for reelection, the former lawmaker, described Uzodimma as “God sent. He has shown capacity. He has developed Imo state in the area of infrastructure.

“You look at the roads, the major roads of Owerri to Okigwe, Owerri to Orlu and Owerri to Umuahia, these are landmark achievements also the ongoing roads. He is also doing great in the areas of human empowerment. So with these and more the people of the state will vote for the governor for second journey.”