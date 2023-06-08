I was so broke I had to close my account – Joeboy

Nigerian music sensation, Joseph Akinfenwa Donus, popularly known as Joeboy, has revealed he once dealt with bankruptcy at a point in his career.

The singer said that the time was a difficult one for him but showed that with resilience and optimism, things will always shape up.

The ‘Body & Soul’ crooner made this known in a recent interview with Dose Of Society.

He said, “I’m one of the biggest artistes out of Africa right now but there was a time I hit rock bottom. I had no money. I was so broke, I had to close my [bank] account.

“I just want to use this story as motivation for anybody going through difficulties at this point in time. Don’t try to end things. It can always get better. And that’s for sure. I’m a living example.”

Recall that Joeboy recently revealed that he has spent about N50 million on his girlfriend in the last two years.

Although he was not sure about the figure, noting it could be more than that.