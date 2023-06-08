I was almost denied entry into passport office for ‘indecent dressing’ — Simi

Nigerian singer, Simi Kosoko has narrated how she was almost denied entry into a passport office because of how she dressed.

The popular singer made this known in a video shared on her Instagram page on Thursday.

The mother of one revealed that she was not allowed to go in because she was told she was indecently dressed.

Simi added that she also had to take off her nosering and earring.

She said, “I went to the passport office to get my passport done and when I reached the gate, they said I should go back because I am indecently dressed.“

I look myself up to down, and asked, can you see anything in my body that is indecent? He said he cannot see, but I should go back and wear something more ‘down’.” she wrote.