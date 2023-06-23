I was almost buried alive – Ighalo recounts worst Super Eagles moments 

Former Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo has revealed two of his worst moments while playing for the Super Eagles.

Ighalo identified the aftermath of Nigeria’s elimination from the 2018 World Cup and their defeat to Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-offs as two worst experiences he had with the senior national team.

At the 2018 World Cup, the 34-year-old missed a couple of chances in their final group game against Argentina as the team crashed out.

The Saudi-based striker was subjected to harsh criticisms in the aftermath of the game for the chances he failed to convert.

Ighalo was also involved when the Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after a 1-1 draw against Ghana in Abuja.

“The two worst experiences I had with the Super Eagles was the game against Argentina at the 2018 World Cup when I missed a chance and the whole of Nigeria wanted to bury me alive,” Ighalo told Elegbete TV.

“Also the last World Cup which we did not qualify for was another bad time for me.”