I want to give my music global appeal – Gospel singer, JheriBlake

*Reveals why Nigerian gospel singers don’t do collabo with themselves

By Benjamin Njoku

Popular gospel singer Jerry Blake aka JheriBlake has expressed his desire to give his music a global appeal as he plans to embark on the third tour of the United Kingdom with his team.

JherBlake is one of the lead vocalists and songwriters for the popular group, Acappella also known as ‘The Pillaz’.The group marked its 23 years on stage earlier this year.

He also lamented the inability of the Nigerian gospel artists to collaborate with themselves as it’s done in the secular music genre, blaming it on “self-righteousness” of the gospel ministers.

According to him, some gospel ministers believe they are more spiritual than others. Self-righteousness takes you nowhere with God. In fact, God hates self-righteous people. I pray they realize this truth and change,” Jheriblake added.

Meanwhile, the singer, whose new single, “Idemija”, was dropped recently said he wouldn’t mind collaborating with the likes of Nigerian gospel minister, Dunsin Oyekan and Travis Greene from the United States. JheriBlake also revealed his plans to embark on his third musical tour of the United Kingdom in the coming months.

He recently returned from Ghana, where he embarked on tour with his team. The singer was equally in Dubai to promote his music. His new single, “Idemija” which is currently on digital platforms is enjoying airplay on both local and international airwaves.

JheriBlake is not a stranger when it comes to the gospel music scene in Nigeria. He’s the only remaining founding member of the Acapella Group which turned 23 years earlier this year.

Starting his solo career back in 2012, JheriBlake has remained a formidable force in the country’s gospel music scene. His songs are inspirational, highly spiritual and soulful.

With his melodious music, JheriBlake has been able to connect with deep feelings in the recess of the mind and soul of his audience. JheriBlake last album, “ Assignment’ was dropped in 2017, after the release of his soul-lifting single,” Who is Man,” which expressed the heart of Jheriblake asking questions about God’s total love for mankind

Apart from being a singer, JheriBlake is also a poet, a writer and a TV presenter. He worked with NTA Channel 10, presenting ‘Video 10’ an Entertainment program where he met and interviewed a lot of high profile Celebrities.