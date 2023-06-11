‘I want to do it again’, Haaland sends warning to Man City rivals after UCL triumph

By Efosa Taiwo

Erling Haaland has sent a cheeky message to Manchester City’s rivals in England and Europe that he wants to repeat the team’s success.

The Norwegian’s maiden campaign in England saw him win the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, and score 52 goals in all competitions.

“Unbelievable. In my wildest dreams I would never think of this at 22,” Haaland said on BT Sport, when asked about winning the Champions League. “But again it shows what is possible for a guy from a small hometown in Norway.

“I think after a couple of days, when this settles a bit, this feeling of winning this trophy, I think I want to do it again. I know myself enough to know this is how I will think.

“We have to defend what we achieved this season. That’s how it works and in a month or two months everything is forgotten and we have to start attacking again. That’s life.

“I can improve a lot,” he added. “I think I can develop a lot. I’m still young, I’m only 22. I still have a lot of years left. To be getting trained by him [Guardiola], the best coach in the world, it is a good place to be.

Haaland pulled his weight at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium even though it seemed City were not at their best on Saturday.

However, a Rodri goal in the 68th minute proved to be the difference, and secured a treble for just the second time in the history of English football