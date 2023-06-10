I ‘ve what it takes to be Nigeria’s number one DJ — Exclusive DJ Tony

By Ayo Onikoyi

Famous Nigerian DJ, Sofolabo Anthony also known as Exclusive DJ Tony has hinted about his plans to claim the number spot in Nigeria.

As he sets plans in motion, the top rated young Nigerian DJ said taking over the industry doesn’t have to happen in one day but a gradual process that will happen with commitment and dedication.

He described himself as a unique and genius disc jockey whose career has been on the rise over the past three years.

Speaking about his career and how he intends to raise it to new heights, the Ogun-born music enthusiast stated that he has been in the music industry long enough to understand the dynamics.

Speaking further, he said the journey to becoming one of the most respected young DJs in Nigeria started some years back as he now nears the moment that would attract more attention to his craft.

People call him genius due to his dexterity on the wheels but Exclusive DJ Tony maintained that he wants to put Nigerian music on the map with his craft as that has always been his goal.

“I am super happy about how people rate my work and what I do with music but I am looking at the bigger picture and I want my fans to join me on the journey to greatness”, he added.