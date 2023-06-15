I used allocations for growth, devt of Delta, Okowa tells Clark

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

IMMEDIATE past Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Thursday, told elder statesman, Chief E.K Clark that he used the allocation that accrued to the state under his eight years administration for the growth and development of the state.

Reacting through his Spokesman, Mr Olise Ifeajika to allegations of misappropriation of 13 per cent derivation funds levelled against him by elder statesman, Okowa enjoined him to stop disparaging his eight years of good governance in the state.

He accused Clark of always being against former governors of the state and pulling them down when they leave office.

He noted that instead of demeaning Okowa, the elder statesman should commend him for his financial prudence, transparency and good governance.

He said; “for the elder statesman, whom we referred and placed in high esteem, to have asked Okowa, diligently appropriate the finances of the state as governor, to come and account for the eight years allocation to the state, was not salutary to a man that has performed superlatively.”

On the allegation that Okowa owns the Premium Bank, he said: “We know Okowa to be a medical doctor turned politician. He is not a businessman.

“He didn’t study Banking and Finance. So, to tie the ownership of one particular bank in a desperate bid to run him down is again unfortunate and uncharitable to his quality service delivery.”