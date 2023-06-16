I used allocations for devt of Delta, Okowa tells Clark

By Ochuko Akuopha

IMMEDIATE past Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has told elder statesman, Chief E.K Clark that he used the allocations that accrued to the state under his administration for the development of the state.

Reacting through his Spokesman, Mr Olise Ifeajika to allegations of embezzlement of 13 percent derivation funds leveled against him by elder statesman, he said the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission DESOPADEC, prepares its own budget outside the budget of the state.

He said: “First let me put it on record that Senator Okowa has immense respect for Chief Edwin Clark, our revered father, elder statesman, respected Deltan and a very loud voice in the country.

“So, whatever he says is important but we are worried that the issues that have been addressed over and over are still being revisited by our father, Chief Clark. Because it is coming from him, otherwise we would have said let it slide but we have to respond to him because of who he is.”

On the allegation of N150 billion loan to fund Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign, he said the money was not a loan but a bridging finance.

He explained that what was owed Delta State was N240 billion which he said the Federal Government agreed to pay on four quarterly installment for five years.

Saying that some states discounted and collected all their monies and started spending, he noted that “because Okowa believes in rule of law, due process and diligence, he went to the House of Assembly to get approval to use part of the funds for some critical projects from the quarterly instalmental refunds.”

He explained that only N91billon was accessed from the N100 billion bridging finance request, saying “It is therefore, erroneous to assume that Okowa collected N150bn loan.”

On the allegation that Okowa owns a bank, he said Okowa was known to be a medical doctor turned politician and not a businessman.

According to him, “Okowa has been acknowledged roundly as having performed superlatively, Okowa braved the odds, broke the jinx and developed the oil producing creeks and communities in the state and the projects are there speaking for themselves.

“It is on record that Okowa empowered no fewer than 30,000 youths and took them off the street to become entrepreneurs and job creators. Delta State Government led the pack in youth empowerment and Delta under Okowa was number one in youth development.”

He urged the elder statesman to commend Okowa for his financial prudence, transparency and good governance instead of lampooning him.