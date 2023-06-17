I take care of less privilege to reduce crime in society- Tolulola Bayode

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The founder of Dorian Home, an orphanage based in Akure, Ondo State, Dr Tolulola Bayode has called on governments at all levels to focus attention on the welfare of the less privileged people in the society.

Bayode said caring for the needy will reduce crime and make them useful for themselves, the community and the country at large.

According to her, special attention should be given to vulnerable children, widows and youths by giving them cash to start their own businesses.

She spoke at her birthday ceremony and empowerment programme held at Dorian Home in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Gift items including 100 brand new motorcycles, 50 sewing machines, 50 grinding machines, 50 wheel chairs, 50 hair dryer, food stuffs among others for presented to the less privilege.

Bayode said she is destined to take care of humanity in her own little way and urged well meaningful individuals to cultivate helping the needy.

“This is actually what I’ve been looking forward to do, I want to be celebrating my birthday with the less privilege so that they can feel among. I want them to know that they can also be felt in the society

“It is good to be with them, because at the end of the day, they are what matters in the society. If you have everything in this world and you keep celebrating with your rich friends, what gain have you, I don’t see any gain in it, I feel happy and I’m fulfilled”.

“What motivated me into doing this is because, when you look at life, you will see that life itself is vanity, if you have everything in this world, you are not taking it anywhere.

” I understand the real meaning of vanity upon vanity and I decided that this is what I will live my life for, which is humanity,I don’t want to live for anything else, I want to live for God and for humanity”.

“I’m not doing this for anybody to give me accolades, I’m only doing this to give my creator all the glory because at the end of the day, we are here to celebrate God in me, I’m a child of grace.

” Looking at this environment, I build it through God’s grace and I’m happy about it”

Speaking at the event, the former minister of state for Niger Delta, Chief Tayo Alasoadura described the cerebrant as a rare gem .

Alasoasudura noted that the celebrant is passionate about helping the needy in society urging her to keep doing the good works God has sent her to do on earth,.

A Nollywood Actress, Foluke Daramola, while congratulating the celebrant on her birthday applauded her philanthropic way of life

According to Daramola, ” l knew the celebrant through her philanthropical work, My foundation takes care of the elderly ones and she has helped my foundation on this same course”.

The event was graced by important dignitaries including, a member of the house of Representatives representing Idanre, Federal Constituency, Festus Akingbaso, Former Commissioner for Transport in the state, Otunba Omoniyi Omodara among others