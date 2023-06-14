I struggled to adapt – Ronaldo opens up on Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on how he struggled to adapt to the extreme heat in Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Nassr.
Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January after a tempestuous Manchester United exit.
The Portuguese endured a slow start in front of goal as it took him three games to finally find the back of the net.
However, the 38-year-old didn’t only have a goal drought to battle with in his early days, but also the extreme heat in Saudi Arabia.
“The biggest difference I have found in Saudi is obviously the heat and adapting schedules to train later in the day when it is cooler,” Ronaldo said to LiveScore. “But I have really gotten used to that now.
The Al-Nassr star also spoke about his dreams to own a football club when he retires from the game.
“I don’t rule out becoming a club owner,” Ronaldo told reporters during an event in Madrid for his new bottled water business venture.
“It’s something I thought about a few years back. I probably would like to own a [football] club. I’m at the end of my career, two to three years maximum.”
