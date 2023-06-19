I reaffirm my commitment towards achieving better Nigeria – 2Baba

Nigerian pop star, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba on Monday reaffirmed his commitment towards achieving a better Nigeria through his campaign for peace.

2Baba, who said this during a breakfast chat with journalists in Lagos, appreciated God for being positioned to make modest contributions toward nation-building.



Recall that Innocent Idibia over the past 15 years had been engaged in series of programmes which had contributed to the growth of the nation.



2Baba has been involved in Guinea-worm eradication programme, war against fake or substandard food and drug products, anti-malaria campaign, cancer awareness and fundraising efforts as well as the internally displaced persons intervention efforts.



“Through the course of the last 15 years, I have as an individual or through the 2Baba Foundation devoted a tremendous amount of time, effort and resources to supporting various causes.



“These causes have helped in promoting the well-being of our country and the welfare of our people.

“I reaffirm my commitment to the long walk towards a better Nigeria.



“I have been blessed to be in a position to make modest contributions and lend a hand to fellow human beings in need.



“I have been able to raise a voice on behalf of those who need to be heard and build a nation where the government is responsible and the people are a priority,” he said

2Baba noted that of the many development projects he had been involved in, the “Vote Not Fight, Election No Be War” campaign had been one of the most intense, impactful and gratifying.

He said the campaign which was birthed in 2014 to promote active youth participation and peaceful elections in Nigeria, had supported 3 general and 14 off-cycle elections between 2015 and 2023.



“The campaign reached 62 million Nigerians and currently has 2,000 active youth volunteers across the country.

“Two important studies have linked the campaign to relatively more peaceful elections during the period.

“Today, as we close the curtain on “Act One” of this very important project, I reflect on the last nine years with a deep sense of pride in the quality of work we have done.

“Elections are an important component of democratic governance and it is imperative that we all work towards free, fair, credible and violence-free elections,” he said.



The artiste noted that conversations were ongoing about the next chapter of the programme, with potential new partners.



He said announcements would be made as soon as plans were finalised.



“I would like to formally express my profound gratitude to our wonderful partners at the National Democratic Institute (NDI) under the leadership of the Senior Resident Director, Kelley Jones.

“Your commitment towards deepening democracy in Nigeria is laudable.



“We thank you and your fantastic team, the donor partners and our sister NGOs worked tirelessly with us to achieve the milestones we celebrate today.

“We thank the government and people of the United States of America. Your support is indeed invaluable. God bless Nigeria,” he said.



Earlier, Jones commended 2Baba for partnering NDI in accomplishing the goal of the election programme.



“We are glad to partner with 2Baba, we are grateful for your contributions so far,” she said.