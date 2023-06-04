I met my wife a virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has revealed that he met his wife, Sheila as a virgin at age 21.

Isreal made this known while celebrating his wife as she clocks 22 today (Sunday).

According to Israel, meeting his wife as a virgin at 21 is not common, as such, makes him a happy man.

He wrote on his Instagram story, “My dearest wife. Meeting you as a full virgin 💯 at 21 makes me the happiest man forever. It is never common in Benin and Nigeria. Never at all. Thanks so much.”

The couple tied the knot in October 2022, with Davido and other celebrities in attendance.