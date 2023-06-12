I made more money from gospel music – Kcee

Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, has said that he made more money from his joint gospel album with Okwesili Eze Group, ‘Cultural Praise’ than his entire secular music career.

The ‘Limpopo’ crooner made this known in a recent interview with Cool FM, Lagos.

According to him, a lot of people thought that taking to gospel music was the end of his career, but turned out to be a whopping success.

Kcee said, “When I did the gospel [album] and a lot of people were like, ‘It’s over, he is actually going close to his village. Now he’s taking the music to the village.’

“That was horrible. When I heard that I was like, okay, let’s see how that works. And it didn’t happen. I made more money from it [the gospel album]; more than any ever before in my whole career.”

The singer revealed he knew the project was going to be a commercial success even before its release.