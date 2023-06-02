I ‘ll work with Tinubu in discharging enormous task ahead – Gbajabiamila 

Gbajabiamila

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has accepted his appointment as the Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a brief statement to acknowledge the appointment, Gbajabiamila appreciated Tinubu for finding him worthy, saying with his 20 years experience at the national assembly, he was well equipped for the task ahead.

He said “Thank you Mr. President for finding me worthy of being your Chief of Staff.

“Having spent the last 20 years in the Nigerian Parliament, and after winning my 6th term election into the National Assembly, I shall work with Mr President in discharging the enormous task ahead of him for the peace and progress of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“I shall give my best when I take office on June 14 2023 as reflected in Mr. President’s official letter”.

Meanwhile, an abridged profile of Gbajabiamila as made available by his Chief of Staff, Smart Olarewaju indicated that the speaker was born on the 25th of June 1962.

He had his secondary education at Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos and proceeded from there to the King Williams College, Isle of Man, the United Kingdom for his Advanced Level. He graduated at the top of his class and went on to the University of Lagos for a three-year LLB (Bachelor of Laws) degree programme. He graduated from the University of Lagos with honours in 1983 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1984.

Femi Gbajabiamila started his career as a lawyer with the law firm of Bentley, Edu and Co., where he distinguished himself. He eventually left Bentley, Edu and Co. to set up his practice, Femi Gbaja and Co.

In 1998 went back to school at the John Marshall Law School in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States of America.

He graduated Magna Cum Laude from John Marshall and earned for himself a Juris Doctor (JD) degree. He then went on to write and pass the Georgia Bar exams, after which he set up another thriving law office where he practised until his return to Nigeria.

On his return to Nigeria, Gbajabiamila delved into partisan politics and offered himself up for service on the platform of the then Alliance for Democracy (AD) and has thereafter been elected for six (6) consecutive terms to represent the people of Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos in the National Assembly.