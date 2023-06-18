I’ ll project, enhance status of women, First Lady tells Army officers wives

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The first Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, has assured wives of military officers that she would project and enhance the status of women and children in the country particularly in Army barracks.

Senator Tinubu gave the assurance at the public presentation of a book titled ‘Strengthening the NAOWA Narrative”, at the NAOWA Events Centre, Abuja on Saturday.

The book was authored by Mrs Salamatu Faruk Yahaya, the President of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA).

Represented by Senator (Prof.) Nora Daduut, the First Lady commended Mrs Yahaya for her resilience and wisdom in writing the book, describing it was another giant step in chronicling events of army officers’ wives.

Expressing delight that the initiative emanated from the women folk, Mrs Tinubu said it had emphasized the need for women to continue to document their journey, experiences and accomplishments.

She was particularly happy that the well researched book came at a time when a lot of people had almost lost interest in writing and paying attention to history.

Her words, “You have not just added to the body of knowledge in Nigeria, you have renewed our interest in writing and documentation.

“It is my opinion that this will go a long way in enriching the lives of not only members of NAOWA, but lives of our young ones who will appreciate this piece of work as a good resource in shaping their decisions and choices that they make.

“I congratulate you, Mrs Salamatu Yahaya and your association.

“It is my prayer that you will continue to grow in strength, in wisdom and vision to the glory of our dear country.

“I want to assure you that my office would not relent in promoting endeavors that will project and enhance the status of women in Nigeria”.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, said the activities of NAOWA were centered on human capital development, especially women, youth, children and venerable persons and groups in barracks and the larger society.

While commending his wife for putting the idea together and simultaneously providing support for him in discharging his duties, the COAS said the book was also centered on NAOWA as an organisation gleaning from the past experiences with some practical aspect of leadership.

“The book highlights the experiences garnered by the writer as she rose through the various stages and levels of NAOWA from unit to brigade to division level, and now leadership position as the President”, he said.

He said, “I believe the book is an interesting read as it gives insights into the association, its focus, aims and objectives.

“I commend the author for successful leadership of the association so far and also for putting her thoughts to paper, which could serve as a guide to many including upcoming members.

“Additionally, the principle of successful leadership, as well as many other lesson highlighted in the book, would help propel the minds of leaders towards optimal performance and achievements of leadership goals on the whole”.

The author, Mrs Salamatu Yahaya said she wrote the book to appreciate the efforts of past leaders of NAOWA, inspire the present members and lay an enduring foundation for the future leaders.

She said the desire to impart lives especially the youth was another motivating factor that encouraged her to pen down her thoughts adding that reading culture is a skill for effective leadership, which the book aims at boosting.

“The desire to write this book started

when I attended a workshop comprising of participants from all military officers wives associations and in the course of the workshop, we were asked during an icebreaker exercise to mention our heroes and role models.

“Surprisingly, all of us, including myself here, were calling names such as Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Margaret Thatcher, and the rest of them.

“None of us mentioned any of the founding mothers of our various associations.

“That incident opened my eyes to the fact that the many heroic achievements and legacies of our founding mothers are not appreciated by many of us and therefore they have remained unsong heroines.

Therefore, the book “Strengthening the NAOWA Narratives” is an attempt to recognise and celebrate NAOWA heroines who have made giant strides in the advancement of human capital and structural developments,” she said.

In his remarks, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral AZ Gambo commended the NAOWA President for writing a book which will create an avenue for future leadership to benefit in terms of knowledge and wisdom.

He said, “On behalf of the CDS, officers and men of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, I congratulate you on the launch of your book titled “Strengthening the NAOWA Narrative”.

“In a period of challenging demand on the Armed Forces, NAOWA has continually given support to wives of NA officers and soldiers who have been doing a great job by sustaining the home front.

“They shoulder the responsibilities of keeping the home front stable, raising excellent children, and managing myriad of tasks during the absence of their spouses who are away in the front lines fighting in the leadership of the interest of our fatherland.

“I do affirm that NAOWA under Mrs Salamatu Yahaya has shown commitment, and unwavering support to the NA and the larger military community.

“Despite the challenges and sacrifices faced on a daily basis, Mrs. Salamatu Yahaya worked diligently to build a platform for connection, understanding, and empowerment by facilitating valuable resources, organizing events, and promoting solidarity within NAOWA and by extension the military family.

“The Defence Headquarters and Services Headquarters appreciate the commitment of NAOWA to advocating for the needs and concerns of military spouses and children; advocating for policies that promote their well-being, and ensuring that their voices are heard.

Your efforts in creating an inclusive and environment supportive, profoundly impact on the lives of many; providing a sense of belonging and a network of support that is crucial in navigating the unique challenges faced by

military families.

He expressed deep appreciation for Mrs Yahaya’s “outstanding contributions and the positive energy you brought into writing and publishing the book titled “Strengthening the NAOWA Narrative”.

“Your dedication and hard work has not only achieved remarkable results but has also inspired those around you to strive for excellence”, he said.

Describing the book as a masterpiece and a must read for all, the book Reviewer, Prof. Asabe Usman of Uthman Danfodio University Sokoto, said the book was written in simple language in spite of the author’s literary prowess with a view to communicate understandingly to readers.

She said the book was also borne out of the selfless nature of the author, adding that it was her desire to leave a legacy as a guide for her successor.

She said the pieces of advice packed in the book would be useful for both NAOWA and non-NAOWA members.

Usman said the book was written in simple language in spite of the author’s literary prowess with a view to communicate understanding to the readers.

She said the pieces of advice packed in the book would be useful for both NAOWA and non-NAOWA members.

Chief Launcher at the occasion was Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu while the former first lady and founder of NOAWA, Mrs Maryam Abacha was mother of the day.

Dignitaries included, representative of States governors, Lt. Gen Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd), Lt. Gen Tukuk Buratai (rtd), DEPOWA President, Mrs Vickie Irabor, NOWA Hajiya Aisha Nana Gambk, and NAFOWA President, Mrs Amao, Mrs Alero Azazi, Mrs Felicia Minimah and a host of others.