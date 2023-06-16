I knew I’d be successful after meeting Wizkid – Joeboy

Popular singer, Joseph Akinwale popularly known as Joeboy, has revealed how meeting Afrobeats star, Wizkid early on in his career was a sign that he was going to be successful.

The Focus crooner said this during an interview shared on his YouTube page on Thursday.

The singer also asserted that Wizkid has made such an impact in the music industry inspiring young artists to believe in themselves.

He said, “I said I’d make it the day I meet Wizkid. In 2018, I followed Eazi to a show when I saw Wizkid chatting with Eazi. He looked at me and asked me to come, and he chatted with me, and I told myself that this was the sign I needed.

“What I admire about Wizkid is that he has inspired young artists to believe that they can be successful.”

“I said the day that I see Wizkid, I would know for sure that I will be successful,” Joeboy said.