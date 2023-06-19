Home » Entertainment » I haven’t experienced love – Omah Lay
June 19, 2023

I haven’t experienced love – Omah Lay

Omah Lay grateful for making BBC Radio 1xtra 'Hot For 2021 List'

Popular Nigerian artiste, Stanley Omah Didia, better known as Omah Lay, has revealed that he hasn’t experienced love in a relationship.

The ‘Soso’ crooner stated this in an interview with H Steph.

Omah Lay stated that only his family has shown him love unconditionally.

He stressed that love in relationships is just a charade to survive. 

He said, “What is love? That’s one that I have been searching for. I feel like I haven’t experienced love.

“Apart from my family; my mum, my brothers, people I have been with since I was kid that really love me. There’s this unconditional love, they just love you for whatever. I feel like you can only get that from your mum.

“But love in relationships, I don’t know bro because it feels like everybody loves you to survive.”

