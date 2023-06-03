I have zero tolerance for sectionalism, nepotism — Oborevwori

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has said that his administration has zero tolerance for sectionalism and nepotism, noting that he was an unrepentant believer in the unity of the State.

Speaking at Asaba while swearing-in Dr Kingsley Emu as Secretary to the State Government, SSG and Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo as Senior Political Adviser, SPOLAD, Oborevwori said his administration would be faithful in implementing it’s M.O.R.E Agenda.

Congratulating the appointees on their appointments, the Governor said: “Let me sound it loud and clear that this administration has zero tolerance for sectionalism or nepotism. I am an unrepentant believer in the unity of Delta State.

“Therefore, both of you must always strive for unity by ensuring that there is fairness, equity, and justice in all your actions and utterances.

“This administration is set to build on the legacies of the previous government and break new grounds in infrastructure renewal, human capital development, and social investment programmes.

In this regard, Dr. Emu’s broad experience in government will be very useful in the implementation of our MORE agenda.

“He has a firm grasp of our policy direction and therefore, in a position to properly integrate it into the operations and activities of the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government.

“A major requirement for success in this office is the ability to marry policy and politics. Policy generally points the direction of the government but good political skills enable their seamless execution.

“As the engine room of government, the SSG interfaces with and coordinates the operations of all the MDAs. Hence the SSG must be a consensus builder with the wisdom to marry policy with politics.

“Indeed, how the SSG carries out this function is very critical to the success of this administration. With his vast experience in corporate governance and the public sector, Dr. Emu is well equipped to handle this responsibility.”

Responding, Dr Emu expressed appreciation to the Governor for finding them worthy to serve, assuring that they would remain loyal to the administration’s M.O.R.E. Agenda.