I have zero tolerance for sectionalism, nepotism — Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha

Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has said his administration has zero tolerance for sectionalism and nepotism, noting that he is an unrepentant believer in the unity of the state.

Speaking in Asaba while swearing-in Dr Kingsley Emu as Secretary to the State Government, SSG and Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo as Senior Political Adviser, SPOLAD, Oborevwori said his administration would be faithful in implementing it’s M.O.R.E Agenda.

He said: “Let me sound it loud and clear that this administration has zero tolerance for sectionalism or nepotism. I am an unrepentant believer in the unity of Delta State.

“Therefore, both of you must always strive for unity by ensuring that there is fairness, equity, and justice in all your actions and utterances.

“This administration is set to build on the legacies of the previous government and break new grounds in infrastructure renewal, human capital development, and social investment programmes.