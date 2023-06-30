I get inspirations from the kitchen – Nigerian artist, Ijin Daaya 

By Rita Okye

Fast rising Nigerian artist, Ijin Daaya, has just released her first ever EP titled, “Me, Myself & I.”

This impactful body of work highlights Daaya’s distinctive Afro-R&B style but also reflects her dedication to inspiring hope and love.

The 21-year-old recording artist, whose name Ijin Daaya translates to “Fire Daaya,” has already made waves with her viral song covers on Tiktok which has garnered her over 500k followers.

Raised in Abuja, Daaya developed a deep passion for music from a young age. Coming from a musically not inclined household, she would always sing in the kitchen quietly at night not to disturb everyone sleeping at home, all of this was her personal development process. As she gets her musicial inspiration from those moments.

Daaya’s debut EP is a compelling collection that delves into her unfiltered and introspective personality. Within this release, Daaya explores the themes of love, freedom and pain, offering a raw and thought-provoking experience for listeners, all tracks were produced by Taylon Twins. The Track list are as follows; Recipe, Disturb Me, Comma, Unholy, Numb, Away, Disturb.

Her songs are available for streaming across all digital stores such as iTunes, spotify, audiomack, shazam and many others.