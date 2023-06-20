I feel like a tiger ready to devour criminals — Acting IGP Egbetokun

—Takes over office on Wednesday

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, Tuesday said that already he is feeling like a tiger ready to chase away all criminals in the country.

The acting IGP stated this in an interview shortly after he was decorated with the new rank by Vice President Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He also said in another breath that he is feeling like a lion ready to devour all the internal enemies of Nigeria.

Asked about the kind of weight the new responsibility has on him, he said, “Now I have just been decorated and I am looking forward to taking over tomorrow morning (Wednesday) by 11 am. I really can’t describe how I feel presently.

“But if I have to tell you anything, I will tell you that right now I feel like a tiger inside of me ready to chase away all the criminals in Nigeria. And some other time, I fell like a lion in me ready to devour all the internal enemies of Nigeria. That’s my feeling right now.”

Also fielding questions from journalists, the former IGP, Alkali Usman Baba said he was happy that he was handing over to someone that will carry the mantle of leadership from where he stopped.

Responding to the question on the significance of passing the task to his successor, the former IGP said, “It’s very significant as you have mentioned. It’s a stage, you come, you work, and you go.

“I’m happy I am handing over to somebody I know that will carry the mantle of leadership from where I have stopped.”

Further asked how much he knows his successor, he said “We grew up in the job, we grew up together, I was his boss at a time or even when I was IG. He worked under me twice, we’ve been working together and I know how he can go ahead to champion the course of the police from where I stopped.”