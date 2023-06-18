I draw inspiration from Jimmy Jatt, David Guetta – Disc Jockey, Vibesmaster

Nigerian-US-based renowned Disc Jockey, Radio host, producer & music executive “Vibemaster” who has been in music for over a decade had a brief with the media recently.

He spoke about the genesis of his career as a DJ, recent projects, and expectations for his fans and well-wishers.

He disclosed that he started as a DJ after he was introduced to a disc jockey software by a colleague at the University while working as an intern in an IT firm.

He said he never wanted to be the 9-5 office guy, and his passion & zeal for music and creating wealth pushed him to become a professional disc jockey.

Speaking about his source of inspiration, mentors, and who he looks up to in the music sector, he revealed that the likes of Jimmy Jatt, Calvin Harris, David Guetta, and Skratch Bastid are people who inspire him to do more.

He further stated that he was recently featured on track 2 “Issue” off the Behind The Smile (BTS) Extended Play album project by J-Weezy.

Vibesmaster also hosts one of the hottest Afrobeats shows in the United States; he is the front-liner for the “Afrobeats in the Morning” show, which is aired on Boston 87.7 fm radio every Saturday morning in the United States.

He expresses himself as a creative and versatile DJ, who find pleasure and has mastered his craft as a disc jockey to sound like a live studio production.

Vibemaster revealed that if he could change anything about the Nigerian music industry, he would make a lot of positive changes.

He said: “A better structure and more local investments in concerts and festivals should be encouraged and more investors should key into the broad and rapid growing music industry in Nigeria.”

He promises his fans that he would be embarking on world tours and spreading good music to the global community.

In his last words he concluded “Dare to be different”!