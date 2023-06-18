I don’t know anything about Imo PDP crisis – Sen Achonu

Achonu

…says bribery allegation not true

By Chris Onuoha

The Media Center of the Imo Labour Party flag bearer, Sen Athan Achonu, has refuted the claims allegedly made by the Imo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over alleged bribe credited to their Principal, stating that there is no iota of truth in the allegation.

In a statement to the press signed by Media Head, Chibuikem Diala, he said that PDP cannot substantiate such claims without concrete evidence, saying it is a cheap and infantile propaganda.

According to Diala, he stated, “In what seems like swift reaction by the opposition party, PDP to discredit the rising profile of our Principal, Distinguish Senator Athan Nneji Achonu, in the upcoming November governorship election, unconfirmed facts are emerging on how the party are enmeshed in crisis and thereby, shifting blames to LP over their misfortune.

“Information reaching us indicates that according to a report by a local tabloid, the Party allegedly accused Sen Achonu over their crisis, adding that 50 million naira bribe was secretly offered by him to some PDP aggrieved members to resign their membership and join LP,” Dialla said.

Diala debunked the claims, calling it a cry of a failing party without structure looking for a scapegoat. He said the allegation is baseless and full of disjointed representation.

“We have stated categorically that Labour Party in Imo State is a party to beat. We are resolute, serious minded and as well, educating the embattled Imo citizens to vote out bad governance in the November election.

“Our flag bearer, Sen Athan Achonu has been maliciously accused of working for Gov Hope Uzodimma’s APC in Imo State which is very untrue,” he noted

“We are not interested in taking issues or engaging in any undue propaganda with other Parties in Imo State hence, we believe that we are all brothers and sisters with one common heritage and cultural values, seeking to rescue Imo from bad governance.

“Senator Achonu had said during the campaign flag off that his campaign will be peaceful and free of rancour and HATE SPEECH. As a campaign organisation, we expect a violence free, and issue based campaign.

“Achonu also called upon all lovers of freedom and the good people of Imo State to join the #TakeBackImo movement to make a difference, pledging that when elected, he will lead from the front such that the good people of Imo State are no longer subjected to pain, bloodshed, poverty and deprivation,” he mentioned.

The Media Head also stated that the alleged nocturnal meeting purported to have held at Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha’s country home was not true.