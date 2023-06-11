I didn’t want Man City to win Champions League final – Burna Boy

Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has disclosed he never wanted Manchester City to win the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan.

City edged out Inter 1-0 to win their first-ever Champions League trophy in Istanbul, Turkey on Saturday night.

Burna Boy who made history as the first African artiste to perform at the Champions League final, spoke with Paramount+ shortly after the game.

The singer said he didn’t want City to win because he is a fan of Manchester United, their arch-rivals.

He said, “This was most amazing thing, even though I honestly didn’t want City to win for sentimental reasons, it’s okay.

“It is amazing performing at the UCL final.”

Burna Boy serenaded fans with his hit songs ‘Last Last’ and ‘It’s Plenty’ at the kickoff show powered by Pepsi.