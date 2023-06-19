I didn’t have ambition to be governor —Oborevwori

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Monday, said he didn’t have the ambition to be governor when he joined politics.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service at Living Faith Church, Ibusa Road, Asaba on his successful inauguration as Governor of the

State and his 60th birthday anniversary, Oborevwori said he joined politics out of a desire to contribute his quota towards the growth and development of the state and the country.

He said: “My celebration is two-fold. The first is to give God all the glory for my successful inauguration as Governor of Delta State. Now, some may wonder if this is necessary since we already had a Praise Night on the day of my inauguration.

“That was a state event but this is my own covenant with God – to set aside a day to thank Him for elevating me because as the Psalmist declared, “promotion cometh neither from the east, nor from the west, nor from the south. But God is the judge: he putteth down one, and setteth up another.”

“When I joined politics, I did not have the ambition to be governor. Like many politicians, it was purely out of a desire to contribute my quota towards the growth and development of our state and country.

“But by divine orchestration, I found myself serving as Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly in the 6th and 7th Assemblies, and now Governor. So, I have every reason to come into His sanctuary to give all the glory to Him because I am who I am today purely by the grace of God.

“The second aspect of my celebration today is to appreciate God for adding another year to me. When I look back at my life’s journey, I realise that God has had His Hand upon me even when I did not know or acknowledge Him.

“In my years of unbelief and disobedience, He was there guiding, guarding, and protecting me. Now that I have come to the knowledge of His saving grace and Lordship, it is important that I consciously and intentionally engage in this spiritual activity to honour His name because it is not everybody that lives to the age of 60.

“At 60, I am healthy, strong, and in sound mind; He has also blessed me with a wonderful family. It is the Lord’s doing and it is marvellous in my eyes.”

He thanked Bishop David Oyedepo who he said had been a true father, an inspiration, and motivator.

In his remarks, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, said: “I am excited to be here to have this great handshake across the Niger. It is indeed a great pleasure to be with you to have this handshake of a partnership between Anambra and Delta.

“It is my prayer and that of the government and people of Anambra State that as you celebrate your 60th birth anniversary today, we wish you many bountiful years of service to humanity and Delta state.”

Earlier, the State Pastor of the Living Faith Church, Pastor Triumphant Obamoh in his sermon, noted that the help of God was behind every success.

Congratulating Oborevwori

on his 60th birth anniversary, he urged the governor to continue to serve and trust God as his only source.

Amongst those in attendance at the thanksgiving were, Governor of Edo State represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu; Governor of Bayelsa State represented by his deputy Senator Lawrence Ehwrudjakpor; Oyo State Governor represented by the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Debo Oguntoyin, and Delta State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme.

Also in attendance were the immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and wife, Edith; former Governor of the State, Dr Emmanuel and wife, Roli; former Deputy Governor Chief Benjamin Elue, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor; his deputy Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo amongst others.