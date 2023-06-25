I didn’t become a DJ because I wanted money -DJ Chris K

By Ayo Onikoyi

DJ Chris K, is unarguably, one of the most talented Disc Jockeys making Africa proud in Germany at the moment.

Having over a decade of experience on the turntable, DJ Chris K whose real name is Christian Kambilo, says his journey into the disc jockeying profession was never for fame or money.

His greatest reward for being a DJ is seeing the satisfied look on the faces of his fans.

His entire life has been devoted to the entertainment industry. This made him upgrade his craft from a professional dancer to a disc jockey and now a singer and composer of his own music.

Responding to a question if he has ever gotten tired of the disc jockey profession and thought of doing something else, he stated, “I have not gotten tired but I am inspired to do some more. That’s why I started to produce my own beats and sing.

It was the same with being a DJ. I danced in my own dancing crew for years. We went to several championships and were well known. In clubs I always wanted to dance but sometimes the chosen songs were not good or the DJ was not into his set and more. So, I said to myself let’s try it. Because I enjoy the beats and many genres, why shouldn’t I also be a good DJ? I like to challenge myself and try various things!

Secondly, I didn’t become a DJ because I wanted money. I didn’t start DJing because of the fame. I became a DJ because I love music and I love entertaining people. The joy I get from being a DJ is when guests say that they had a great time at the event I played. I like hearing things like, “the DJ was awesome or the DJ did great.”

As a DJ who has played music in different countries and cities around the world, DJ Chris K says that every culture comes with its own unique music taste.

“Unique in the sense that every culture is different. I have played in different countries around the world. It is always a breath of fresh air whenever I go to a new location and I play for a different culture and for a different group of people because that is what I love doing. I love to play music and be able to use music as a form of communication with people, because music is a universal language. At the end of the day, you can understand the beat; you can connect with the lyrics, depending on the person that is able to relate with the music.”

“Another thing is that, even though I have been DJing for a long time now, I’m always excited and a little nervous before every gig, especially in new cities or countries,” he said.

As a professional. DJ Chris K has free advice for up-and-coming DJs who wish to keep being relevant in the industry.

“First and foremost, as someone who resides outside Africa, I played a lot of Afrobeats in Germany. Again, you must look at innovation, both new and old together, not just music but also audiences of different generations, style, mode, passion, and producing your own music.

“Basically, you always have to find a way to stay relevant which applies to everything in life. Occasionally, I pull back and re-access the market and know how best to serve my fans. Many have asked me how I have been able to remain relevant. The truth is that I am always re-strategizing and rebranding. I am always checking myself. The way Mercedes is always researching the products that customers would love is the same way a DJ is checking the latest sound that moves people. In the process, we also look for a way to make our trade easier. If a new technology comes out, I am trying to find out how best the technology can help me deliver to my audience and fans all over the world.”

Just like every career has its own challenges, DJ Chris K said he has had door shut on his face while growing his career, but that cannot stop a man on a mission.

Presently, he is working on his news song, titled ‘Dodo’ which will be dropping in July, 2023.

Dodo’ is an Afrobeat song with French influence, English and Lingala (mother tongue).

“I got inspired by a song my mother always sang for me when I was a child because my mom was a lover of good music and I grew up listening to all kinds of songs. ‘Dodo’ is about women’s sexual power and to appreciate African women all over the world. They are always sexy and beautiful.”